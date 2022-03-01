FIFA 23 will reportedly include crossplay

Across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 1 March 2022

This year's upcoming FIFA 23 will reportedly allow fans to play each other across PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The move to crossplay has been a long time coming for EA's footy brand, and comes after numerous other big franchises have also taken the plunge.

Word that this year's FIFA instalment will support crossplay comes from Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson (via XFire). Men's and Women's World Cups will also be included, it was reported.

FIFA 22.

EA is yet to confirm these details itself, but we have contacted the company for comment.

FIFA has recently hit the headlines in the gaming world as EA considers dropping the brand name from its annual series of football titles.

Earlier this week, EA boss Andrew Wilson reportedly told staff that the brand had been "impeded" by its connections to the global sporting body, which was just "four letters on the front of the box".

"FIFA" was now more synonymous with EA's game than the group itself, Wilson said - a slightly odd argument therefore for dropping it. EA would also potentially earn money through its own sponsorships without the FIFA brand attached, Wilson continued, since FIFA has its own rules around licenses and advertising.

Another key question for FIFA 23 will be its inclusion of Russia, following the country's ban by both FIFA and UEFA. EA declined to comment when contacted by Eurogamer about that.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about FIFA 22

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

EA boss claims FIFA is just "four letters on the front of the box"

Licensing negotiations hang in the balance.

71

Amazon US ships Gran Turismo 7 a week early

"The cafe area is really the stand out feature of GT7 so far."

28

Nintendo Switch Sports sees a return for the Wii pack-in classic this April

Mii-a culpa.

8

Nintendo Switch Sports play testers "forbidden" from sharing information

Threatens to send Bullet Bill through your window.

7

EA-published Knockout City going free-to-play this "spring" without EA

Shift to occur with the advent of Season 6.

5

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

216

Liverpool star quits FIFA 22 tournament early to play real-life match, scores after just 97 seconds, does gamer celebration

Sprint button.

10

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

35

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

94

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

63

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store