Dead by Daylight board game due for Halloween

You'll be hooked.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 1 March 2022

An official Dead by Daylight board game is on the way to spook players this Halloween.

Developer Behaviour Interactive has partnered with Level 99 Games, acclaimed publisher of video game-inspired board and card games, to create a board game based on the hit multiplayer horror.

A Kickstarter campaign is launching on 29th March - fans can reserve a copy in advance by backing the Kickstarter.

Much like the video game, the board game will see two to four players as Survivors working together to fix generators and thwart a Killer, played by another player.

Staples of the game will be included, from items, perks and props, to the Killers and Survivors themselves.

It will be available in two versions: the standard edition ($49.99) with six Killers, seven Survivors, and two maps; and the collector's edition ($99.99) with sixteen Killers, seventeen Survivors, and four maps.

The Killers and Survivors are drawn from the original cast of the game and include the complete roster, up until the All-Kill DLC (March 2021). They're all represented through detailed miniatures, with the collector's edition also including miniature hooks and generators.

dbd_boardgame
A digital rendering of the game.

"As fans of the original video game, we worked hard to capture the tension between the Survivors and the Killer on every turn," said D. Brad Talton Jr, the board game's designer. "The moment when you commit to your move and then have to hold your breath while the Killer makes their play - to me that's the essence of Dead by Daylight."

"Level 99 have managed to perfectly adapt the Dead by Daylight experience to a board game: the Killers VS Survivors asymmetrical gameplay, the unexpected surprises, the game loops, everything is there. And with almost all original characters present, all the different perks there's a lot to discover and love in this," said Mathieu Côté, game director of Dead by Daylight.

It seems Behaviour Interactive is diversifying beyond the core Dead by Daylight game. On top of this board game, a trademark has been filed for an as yet unannounced potential Dead by Daylight dating sim.

