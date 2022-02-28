Tokyo Games Show returns as physical event this year

"Nothing stops gaming."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 28 February 2022

Tokyo Games Show will be back in 2022 as a physical event for both business and general visitors.

As ever, the annual show will be held at Makuhari Messe, one of Japan's largest convention centres. TGS will start on 15th September for business visitors and will then be open to the public from the 17th, until the show's conclusion on the 18th of September.

The theme this year will be "Nothing stops gaming", with the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association stating:

"Over these two years, various fun events disappeared from our daily life, but games still lightened up our days.

"Games will continue to brighten up the days of everybody now and forever-this year's theme implies such strong determination" (via Gematsu).

In the full outline for this year's show, the organiser shared its "mission to create hope" and to update the possibilities of gaming.

"Unprecedented excitement is always born out of something you have never imagined.

"Let's open the gate to the forefront of games. Give courage and enthusiasm to everyone. Show your love of games to each other.

"For everyone to share the 'great feeling of living in this era'. Let's dive into the heart of game craze.

"Nothing Stops Gaming!!!"

In 2020, the Tokyo Games Show was held as a fully virtual event, while in 2021 it was a hybrid mix of virtual and business-only physical showcases.

But while this year will mark the first time in three years that the Tokyo Games Show is a physical event for all, there will still be plenty online for fans to check out.

This will include free trials of demos and an 'online experience tour', as well as streams across YouTube, Twitch and Twitter of official programs by the organiser and exhibitors.

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

