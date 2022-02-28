Pokémon Go's new season focuses on Alola
Sun fresh species already teased.
Pokémon Go's next in-game season begins tomorrow, 1st March, and focuses on the Hawaii-inspired region of Alola.
This is the area featured in the seventh generation 3DS games Pokémon Sun and Moon, which saw players explore an archipelago of islands and snaffle up a suitably sun-drenched menagerie of creatures.
Alolan forms of existing Pokémon have been available in Pokémon Go for some time, though this season should see many more become available. Here's a teaser, hinting at what to expect:
As you might expect, this includes Alola's three Starters: Grass-type owl Rowlett, fire cat Litten and ridiculous seal Popplio.
Commonly-seen creatures Pikipek and Rockruff have already been teased, suggesting we'll also see them tomorrow, alongside Dragon-type Jangmo-o and Legendary creature Tapu Koko.
? It may look spindly, but its neck muscles are heavy-duty. It can peck at a tree 16 times per second! ?— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2022
? Any idea which Pokémon this could be? #SeasonOfAlola pic.twitter.com/hB5Wtl21vG
? Although it?s called a guardian deity, if a person or Pokémon puts it in a bad mood, it will become a malevolent deity and attack. ?#SeasonOfAlola pic.twitter.com/679BVzRe4P— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2022
? This Pokémon has lived with people since times long ago. It can sense when its Trainer is in the dumps and will stick close by its Trainer?s side. ?#SeasonOfAlola pic.twitter.com/Q7PHkmNz6G— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2022
? They learn to fight by smashing their head scales together. The dueling strengthens both their skills and their spirits. ?#SeasonOfAlola pic.twitter.com/5XKn2bH6KR— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 27, 2022
The new season announcement came as part of yesterday's Pokémon Presents livestream, which also hosted word of a new update for Pokémon Legends Arceus and the huge Gen 9 news that Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will arrive before the end of 2022.
More detail on Pokémon Go's Alola season will be released later today.
