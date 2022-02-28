Pac-Man Museum+ launches in May

Pac-Man's upcoming compilation of pellet-munching puzzles will launch for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 27th May.

If you have Xbox Game Pass, you'll be able to play it on day one as part of your subscription.

This Museum+ release contains 14 classic and modern Pac-Man games: Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-in-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement (in both its arcade and console guises), Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac'n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256.

Available for a limited time, a launch bonus will include a set of virtual figures you can display in the game's virtual arcade.

This area will let players place cabinets, decorations and other assorted memorabilia as they see fit. Additional customisation items can be unlocked by playing games and completing objectives tied to Pac-Man Museum+'s mission-based progression system.