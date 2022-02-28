Pac-Man Museum+ launches in May

And via Xbox Game Pass on day one.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 28 February 2022

Pac-Man's upcoming compilation of pellet-munching puzzles will launch for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 27th May.

If you have Xbox Game Pass, you'll be able to play it on day one as part of your subscription.

This Museum+ release contains 14 classic and modern Pac-Man games: Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-in-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement (in both its arcade and console guises), Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac'n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256.

Available for a limited time, a launch bonus will include a set of virtual figures you can display in the game's virtual arcade.

This area will let players place cabinets, decorations and other assorted memorabilia as they see fit. Additional customisation items can be unlocked by playing games and completing objectives tied to Pac-Man Museum+'s mission-based progression system.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pac-Man Museum+

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

New York Times buys puzzle game phenomenon Wordle for seven-figure sum

Will "initially" remain free.

65

This week, Wordle featured a different word for two groups of users

NYT cool.

55

Wordle has moved to New York Times, and reset streaks

Tears.

29

Portal and Portal 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

Glados to hear it.

27

Two-hour documentary film celebrates 30th anniversary of Lemmings

Feel old yet?

27

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Moncage review - a simply beautiful story-puzzler

It's hip to be square.

29

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

5

Essential | Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye review - a wondrous, spooky addition to the solar system

Look again.

30

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store