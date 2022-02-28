No Super Smash Bros at this year's Evo championship

Super Smash Bros. won't be appearing at this year's Evo fighting game championship.

Nintendo's fighter has been a mainstay of the Evolution Championship Series, but in a statement on Twitter the organiser confirmed the game will not be returning.

"While we're thankful for all the amazing games joining us later this year in Las Vegas, we want to let you know in advance that Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance," it reads.

"Since 2007, we've seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at Evo's events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year.

"In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community alongside them."

It's unclear exactly why Nintendo has pulled out of the championship, but it may be related to the company's announcement last year it had partnered with Panda Global to create the first officially licensed circuit for Super Smash Bros. in North America.

Super Smash Bros. first appeared at the event in 2007, where Ken Hoang won the tournament.

Evo last took place in 2019, as subsequent events were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Evo itself was bought by Sony last year, although the event's business development chief Mark Julio did tweet at the time that Evo was "still open to all platforms".