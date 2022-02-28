Elden Ring earns biggest launch for any Souls game

Elden Ring has predictably topped the UK all-format boxed game chart this week, with the best launch sales of any FromSoftware game to date.

Its sales total was just shy of the amount PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West managed last week. Sony's blockbuster now sits in second place.

Today, GamesIndustry.biz noted Elden Ring's sales were up by 26 percent on 2016's Dark Souls 3 - even though boxed game sales have fallen since then. (As ever, numbers data from GfK Chart-Track does not include digital downloads.)

We'll get a clearer picture of Elden Ring's overall sales performance as the week continues, but for now it's clear the game has beaten every other Souls launch by quite some margin.

It is perhaps no surprise to see Elden Ring perform so well. The long-awaited FromSoftware/George RR Martin collaboration had a huge marketing budget, plenty of fan hype, and earned a sparkling set of reviews.

Not all has gone to plan, however. Last Friday, publisher Bandai Namco was forced to apologise for the state of the game's PC version, which Digital Foundry has roundly criticised.

"Elden Ring's PC performance simply isn't good enough," our Alex Battaglia wrote. "Intrusive stuttering problems must be addressed.

"There are no easy solutions to fixing Elden Ring performance on PC, certainly not on the user side - it's down to the developer to step in and address the core problems."

This week's full top 10 lies below:

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. FIFA 22
  6. COD Vanguard
  7. Dying Light 2
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Minecraft (Switch)
  10. GTA Trilogy

