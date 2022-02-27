House of the Dead Remake is seemingly coming to Stadia

"Large blood-splatter effects and viscera are depicted as enemies are decapitated/dismembered."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 27 February 2022

House of the Dead Remake is seemingly on its way to Stadia.

While we've yet to have the news formally confirmed, information about the remake was spotted on the ESRB website (thanks, Stadia Source), although it stopped short of revealing a release date, of course (and the listing on the Nintendo eShop still only gives a vague "2022" release window).

Though a surprise, the news shouldn't be entirely unexpected, given information about the Remakes of both House of the Dead 1 & 2 first surfaced way back in 2019. It is, however, the first time that we've heard the arcade classic is heading for Stadia, though, as up until now, we only knew it was coming to Switch.

As for the formal description given on the ESRB website, which describes the game as containing blood and gore, partial nudity, and violence? Here you go: "​​This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of an agent investigating a mysterious mansion in Europe. Players use pistols, assault rifles, shotguns, and grenade launchers to shoot and kill enemy creatures (e.g., mutants, zombies) inside the mansion.

"Large blood-splatter effects and viscera are depicted as enemies are decapitated/dismembered. Combat is frenetic, accompanied by gunfire, screams of pain, and large explosions. A handful of enemy creatures are depicted with exposed buttocks."

Sega originally released House of the Dead 1 into arcades in 1996, sending players - as either Agent Thomas Rogan or his partner G - on a first-person, on-rails rampage through a spooky old mansion, using their light gun to obliterate the undead creations of the evil Dr. Curien.

As Matt explained at the time, House of the Dead: Remake is expected to follow the same classic formula, albeit with a considerable visual makeover, with developer Forever Entertainment also promising "a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about The House of the Dead: Remake

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

EA blames Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042's woes

Steaktacular.

93

The heavily-rumoured GoldenEye 007 HD remaster could be announced "in the next few weeks"

A licence to thrill.

31

Call of Duty reportedly skipping annual release next year

UPDATE: Activision responds.

27

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on PlayStation Now from launch next week

And there's ten minutes of new gameplay footage.

19

CrossfireX producer apologises for state of the game

"We have inadvertently disappointed many of our players and fans."

17

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store