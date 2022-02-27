House of the Dead Remake is seemingly coming to Stadia

House of the Dead Remake is seemingly on its way to Stadia.

While we've yet to have the news formally confirmed, information about the remake was spotted on the ESRB website (thanks, Stadia Source), although it stopped short of revealing a release date, of course (and the listing on the Nintendo eShop still only gives a vague "2022" release window).

Though a surprise, the news shouldn't be entirely unexpected, given information about the Remakes of both House of the Dead 1 & 2 first surfaced way back in 2019. It is, however, the first time that we've heard the arcade classic is heading for Stadia, though, as up until now, we only knew it was coming to Switch.

As for the formal description given on the ESRB website, which describes the game as containing blood and gore, partial nudity, and violence? Here you go: "​​This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of an agent investigating a mysterious mansion in Europe. Players use pistols, assault rifles, shotguns, and grenade launchers to shoot and kill enemy creatures (e.g., mutants, zombies) inside the mansion.

"Large blood-splatter effects and viscera are depicted as enemies are decapitated/dismembered. Combat is frenetic, accompanied by gunfire, screams of pain, and large explosions. A handful of enemy creatures are depicted with exposed buttocks."

Sega originally released House of the Dead 1 into arcades in 1996, sending players - as either Agent Thomas Rogan or his partner G - on a first-person, on-rails rampage through a spooky old mansion, using their light gun to obliterate the undead creations of the evil Dr. Curien.

As Matt explained at the time, House of the Dead: Remake is expected to follow the same classic formula, albeit with a considerable visual makeover, with developer Forever Entertainment also promising "a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards".