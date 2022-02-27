CD Projekt Red joins efforts to support Ukraine by donating to humanitarian aid

"We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 27 February 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer, CD Projekt Red, has revealed it is donating money to a Polish humanitarian organisation that is working directly with Ukrainian citizens affected and displaced by Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged," the company said by way of a statement shared via social media.

"In solidarity with all victims of this act of aggression, the CD Projekt Group has decided to support humanitarian aid efforts by donating 1 million PLN [​​around £181,500] to [the Poland-based humanitarian organization, Polska Akcja Humanitarna].

"We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference!"

Polska Akcja Humanitarna itself is appealing for additional funds as it seeks to provide direct aid to people affected by the invasion.

It's just one of a number of initiatives set up by gaming companies in response to the humanitarian crisis. For instance, yesterday we reported that Ubisoft is reportedly providing its Ukrainian staff with alternate housing, additional funds to aid travel and relocation, and early salary payments.

The publisher/developer - which says the safety and wellbeing of its teams and their families are its "primary concern" - has two studios in Ukraine; one in capital Kyiv, the other in Odessa. Whilst earlier this week the company told Eurogamer it did not have "more details to share at this time", information is now emerging of a raft of measures it has enacted to help aid its employees.

Video game developers based in Ukraine have spoken out, amidst the ongoing invasion of their country by Russia. Ukraine is home to Stalker developer GSC Game World, The Sinking City and Sherlock Holmes studio Frogwares and Suvarium maker Vostok Games, among others. 11 Bit Studios, which developed This War of Mine, is donating all profits from its emotive game for the next week to support Ukrainians.

"Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes. Let us - players and developers together - do everything we can to support victims of war in Ukraine," the studio said.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Bandai Namco apologises for Elden Ring performance issues

Promises patches, suggests updating graphics card drivers.

114

Ukraine game developers speak out in face of Russian invasion

UPDATE: "We hope for the best."

49

Elden Ring receives "mixed" rating from Steam users, as PC performance backlash begins

Tarnished.

43

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders over Microsoft's buyout

As is its board of directors.

25

Valve has no plans for a Steam Deck "subscription service at this time"

It is, however, open to working with third-party providers.

23

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store