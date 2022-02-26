Ubisoft provides additional funds, advance salaries, and alternate housing to staff in Ukraine

"Our hearts are with our teams in Ukraine."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 26 February 2022

Ubisoft is reportedly providing its Ukrainian staff with alternate housing, additional funds to aid travel and relocation, and early salary payments following Russia's illegal invasion.

The publisher/developer - which says the safety and wellbeing of its teams and their families are its "primary concern" - has two studios in Ukraine; one in capital Kyiv, the other in Odessa. Whilst earlier this week the company told Eurogamer it did not have "more details to share at this time", information is now emerging of a raft of measures it has enacted to help aid its employees.

"Across Ubisoft, our hearts are with our teams in Ukraine, and we are providing them support and assistance as they navigate this difficult time," Ubisoft told The Loadout. "The safety and wellbeing of our teams and their families is our primary concern, and Ubisoft is fully mobilised to support them moving forward.

"Over the past few months, Ubisoft has been closely monitoring the situation and has put in place measures to help protect our teams. Last week, we recommended our employees take shelter in a place they consider safe. Ubisoft has provided all team members in Ukraine with additional funds to help them cover exceptional costs, such as those related to their travel and relocation, and has paid salaries in advance to account for any potential disruption to banking systems.

"Ubisoft is providing housing in neighbouring countries where teams and their families can take shelter if they wish and are able to do so. To ensure we stay closely connected with all teams, we have set up hotlines to respond to their questions and needs and have put in place an emergency communication system should infrastructures grow unstable. We will continue to adapt and reinforce our assistance as the situation evolves."

Video game developers based in Ukraine have spoken out, amidst the ongoing invasion of their country by Russia. Ukraine is home to Stalker developer GSC Game World, The Sinking City and Sherlock Holmes studio Frogwares and Suvarium maker Vostok Games, among others.

Ubisoft also recently called off its plans to hold a major Rainbow Six Siege tournament in the United Arab Emirates, following a backlash by fans. The event, announced on Sunday, was to be held in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE - a country often criticised for its human rights record.

As Tom reported at the time, after the publication of a fan petition said Ubisoft's decision to hold a Rainbow Six tournament in the UAE was "short-sighted, dangerous and backwards to the developing ideology of esports", Ubisoft backtracked on the decision in a statement issued via its Rainbow Six esports Twitter, albeit whilst also defending its initial plan.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Bandai Namco apologises for Elden Ring performance issues

Promises patches, suggests updating graphics card drivers.

109

Ukraine game developers speak out in face of Russian invasion

UPDATE: "We hope for the best."

48

Elden Ring receives "mixed" rating from Steam users, as PC performance backlash begins

Tarnished.

41

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders over Microsoft's buyout

As is its board of directors.

24

Gabe Newell explains why Steam banned NFTs

"The things that were being done were super sketchy."

16

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store