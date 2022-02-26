Japanese development studio gives staff paid time off to play Elden Ring

Elden Win.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 26 February 2022

The CEO of development studio Pocketpair gave the entire team the day off yesterday so that they could play Elden Ring.

According to a tweet from the company's official Twitter account, CEO Takruo Mizobe offered the paid "Elden Holiday" leave in recognition that staff will be "unable to focus on work" on the day From Software's latest saga is released.

Though not officially classed as a day off, staff also don't have to come into the office on Monday, either, so they can play into the late hours of Monday morning, too (thanks, Automaton Media).

Though Aoife admits "George R.R Martin's heavy inclusion in the marketing for the game remains rather baffling", in her Essential Eurogamer Elden Ring review, she wrote: " Elden Ring remains a glorious game, one that established fans are going to savour for some time to come, and one that may just welcome new fans into the FromSoft fold.

"Sumptuous visual design, dark and detailed lore and a vast-but-intricate open world are reason enough to venture out into the Lands Between. Add to that FromSoftware's unforgiving and unforgettable gameplay loop and this is something truly special."

Pocketpair recently dropped a new trailer for its forthcoming monster battler, Palworld. The Pokémon-inspired game is a "multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game" according to the Steam page.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Bandai Namco apologises for Elden Ring performance issues

Promises patches, suggests updating graphics card drivers.

108

What would an accessible Souls game look like?

Accessibility consultant SightlessKombat explains.

87

Elden Ring receives "mixed" rating from Steam users, as PC performance backlash begins

Tarnished.

41

Fallout New Vegas 2 reportedly in "very early" discussions at Microsoft and Obsidian

"A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work."

38

Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster opera scene will have real singing

UPDATE: Uematsu explains why singing was added.

16

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store