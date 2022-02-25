Zelda: Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch update re-adds fog

Nintendo has updated several N64 games in its Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack offering - most notably including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

When Ocarina first became available, fans noted that it did not look how they remembered. In its infamous Water Temple, the game was missing reflections and fog textures.

Nintendo has already updated the game once, but today's improvements go further.

Majora's Mask joins Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack today.

Notably, however: the infamous Water Temple room is completely fixed, as the fog has been restored. pic.twitter.com/LdYX7t4lHS — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) February 25, 2022

Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack offering was criticised at launch for various issues, including input lag, though the service has been making improvements.

As previously announced, today also brings Ocarina sequel Majora's Mask to the subscription service.

Expansion Pack will expand further next month, as it becomes one way of gaining access to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's many upcoming DLC tracks. (Or, y'know, you can just buy them.)