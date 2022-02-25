Hoopa has entered Pokémon Unite's frenzied arena

Time to "astonish, trick and confuse".

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 25 February 2022

Pokémon Unite has announced its next playable roster addition will be Hoopa.

A new launch trailer for Hoopa's entrance highlights this Pokémon's unique set of abilities. With a focus on teleportation, the new inclusion of Hoopa will allow players to warp to different gates thanks to the Pokémon's "Hyperspace Hole" ability.

Meanwhile, with Unite Move "Rings Unbound", Hoopa will transform into their Hoopa Unbound mode. This will provide Hoopa with more powerful attacks, as well as allowing it to deploy a one-time teleportation point for ally Pokémon to warp to.

Along with Hoopa's abilities, Pokémon Unite players will also get new Holowear.

Hoopa is a ranged supporter Pokémon, and will "astonish, trick and confuse (its) opponents into submission", and is available in-game now.

Hoopa's arrival in Unite is not the only news for Pokémon fans this week. In the run up to Pokémon Day (which is this Sunday, 27th February), there have been several other events taking place across the series.

Pokémon Sword and Shield players are now able to find Gigantamax versions of the original Kanto starters (Blastoise, Venusaur and Charizard) within the game.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Café got its own updates earlier in the week, which saw players' chances of finding a Shiny variant of Starly increase.

Tomorrow will shine a spotlight on Pokémon Go, with more announcements expected on Sunday for Pokémon Day itself - some news on an Arceus DLC perhaps? We shall see.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Unite

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

EA boss claims FIFA is just "four letters on the front of the box"

Licensing negotiations hang in the balance.

71

Nintendo acquiring long-time development partner SRD

Second studio buyout in just over a year.

25

New Elden Ring patch will improve controls and gameplay stability

Please update before playing, publisher says.

21

BioWare says next Dragon Age still "right in the middle" of production phase

As executive producer Christian Dailey departs.

19

Auto-upload of screenshots and videos to mobile coming to PS5

UPDATE: PS App update officially on the way.

18

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store