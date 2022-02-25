Gabe Newell explains why Steam banned NFTs

"The things that were being done were super sketchy."

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 25 February 2022

Amidst bumper acquisitions and a multitude of mega new releases, NFTs have garnered many headlines across the industry in 2022 - from big publishers like EA and Ubisoft toying with the controversial blockchain technology to flashpoints like Team 17 quickly embracing it then having to deal with the immediate fallout.

Back in October, Valve made a stand by banning all blockchain games from its Steam platform, updating its policy documents to reflect the change. The move was well-received by the wider community, though the developer of Age of Rust - one of the games impacted by the new policy - went into a bit more detail, claiming that Steam didn't want to allow items of real-world value on its store.

It was an interesting point, especially in context of the success Valve has seen off the sale of the likes of Team Fortress 2 hats and CS: GO skins, so given the chance to speak to Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell I thought it'd be worth asking for a bit more clarity on the stance.

"The things that were being done were super sketchy," Newell told Eurogamer. "And there was some illegal shit that was going on behind the scenes, and you're just like, yeah, this is bad. Blockchains as a technology are a great technology, that the ways in which has been utilised are currently are all pretty sketchy. And you sort of want to stay away from that.

"We have the same problem when we're accepting cryptocurrencies, 50 percent of the cryptocurrency paid for transactions were fraudulent, right? You look at that and you're like, well, that's bad. And then cryptocurrency volatility meant that people had no idea what price that they were actually paying. Yes, they were anchored to a cryptocurrency, but most people's wages are not in cryptocurrencies.

"So they're like, how come I just paid $498 US dollars for this product? And if the answer is, you know, that's what happens when you have a highly volatile currency that you're paying for. That's like, today, you paid 99 cents for it tomorrow, you're going to pay $498 for and people that make people super cranky. So it just wasn't a good method. The people who are currently active in that space are not usually good actors."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Editor-in-chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

Bandai Namco apologises for Elden Ring performance issues

Promises patches, suggests updating graphics card drivers.

87

Elden Ring receives "mixed" rating from Steam users, as PC performance backlash begins

Tarnished.

38

Ukraine game developers speak out in face of Russian invasion

UPDATE: "We hope for the best."

37

Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders over Microsoft's buyout

As is its board of directors.

15

Zelda: Breath of the Wild players are still finding the most inventive solutions to everything

The more you know.

2

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store