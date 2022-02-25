Frost Fatales all-women speedrun event starts this weekend

Games Done Quick's bi-annual all-women event is this weekend on Twitch.

Frost Fatales 2022 is another charity fundraiser highlighting the exceptional speedrunning talents of women.

It begins on Sunday 27th February and runs until 6th March.

Frost Fatales 2022 is supporting the Malala Fund, a non-profit that works to secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world.

Speedruns will include the likes of Final Fantasy, Pokémon, Sweet Home, Zelda, and more. You can check out the full schedule here.

Games Done Quick's last event, Awesome Games Done Quick, raised over $3.4m for Prevent Cancer Foundation and saw a speedrunner finish Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in two hours while blindfolded.

Watch the Frost Fatales 2022 event on Twitch.