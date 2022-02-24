Madden NFL 22 heads up Amazon Prime March lineup

Surviving Mars! Crypto Against All Odds! I'm looK INside! And more!

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 24 February 2022

Prime Gaming has announced seven new games coming to its line up this March, including Madden NFL 22.

From 1st March, Prime Gaming members will be able to play Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars, Crypto Against All Odds, I'm looK INside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech and The Stillness of the Wind as part of the service.

Along with these games, there will also be new in game loot and content drops for titles such as Call of Duty, GTA Online, Fall Guys and Read Dead Online throughout the month.

As with every month, the introduction of new games will mean that some older ones will be making their exit from the service.

1st March will be the last time that users can claim Stellaris, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, As Far as the Eye, Double Kick Heroes, and Golazo! Soccer League.

This is also the last chance for Prime Gaming members to collect the exclusive February content for Amazon Games' hit massively multiplayer online action role-playing game, Lost Ark.

For all of the details on March's spread of games, check out the Amazon Prime Gaming blog.

