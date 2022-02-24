Cyberpunk shooter The Ascent comes to PlayStation

The Ascent is set for release on PlayStation consoles next month.

Heavily rumoured last month, studio Neon Giant has confirmed the game will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on 24th March.

The announcement comes with a brand new launch trailer you can watch below.

"We've been blown away by how amazing the response to The Ascent has been so far on Xbox and PC, so we are thrilled to be bringing the game to a new audience of PlayStation players," said Arcade Berg, co-founder and creative director of Neon Giant.

"We started making The Ascent because we love making games and we want to share what we've made with as many gamers as possible in the hope that people enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Sadly there won't be crossplay co-op with players on other platforms.

In further news, Steam players can enjoy the new Cyber Warrior DLC pack from today, as well as a New Game+ mode.

The DLC includes new weapons and armours and is available for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99.

The New Game+ mode is available for free and includes tougher enemies with new abilities and a higher level cap for characters and weapons.

The Ascent is a cyberpunk top-down single player and co-op shooter RPG from Swedish studio Neon Giant that was released in August last year on PC and Xbox consoles. It's also available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

In our review of The Ascent, Edwin described it as "a breath-taking cyberpunk world in thrall to a tedious RPG-shooter".