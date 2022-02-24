Cult of the Lamb coming to all platforms

When cuteness meets darkness.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 24 February 2022

Devolver Digital and Massive Monster's upcoming dungeon crawling / base building hybrid Cult of the Lamb will be coming to all consoles when it releases later this year.

Cult of the Lamb was first announced at Gamescom 2021 with a trailer that was equal parts adorably wholesome and downright creepy. However, at that time, those eager to embrace the animalistic cult life were none the wiser as to which platform it would be coming to.

However, it turns out no one is going to miss out, as Cult of the Lamb will be coming to all of them. Yes, expect platforms such as Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch to "be possessed later this year".

Players of this dark cartoon adventure will be able to start their own cult in "a land of false prophets".

This will be done by "venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult".

Cult of the Lamb doesn't have an exact release date and is still tied to a tenuous 2022 window.

Those keen to learn more can keep an eye on Cult of the Lamb's website for updates as they come.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

EA boss claims FIFA is just "four letters on the front of the box"

Licensing negotiations hang in the balance.

58

Elden Ring now ready for pre-load on all platforms

Arise, ye Tarnished.

32

New Elden Ring patch will improve controls and gameplay stability

Please update before playing, publisher says.

18

BioWare says next Dragon Age still "right in the middle" of production phase

As executive producer Christian Dailey departs.

18

Nintendo acquiring long-time development partner SRD

Second studio buyout in just over a year.

17

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store