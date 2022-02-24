Cult of the Lamb coming to all platforms

Devolver Digital and Massive Monster's upcoming dungeon crawling / base building hybrid Cult of the Lamb will be coming to all consoles when it releases later this year.

Cult of the Lamb was first announced at Gamescom 2021 with a trailer that was equal parts adorably wholesome and downright creepy. However, at that time, those eager to embrace the animalistic cult life were none the wiser as to which platform it would be coming to.

However, it turns out no one is going to miss out, as Cult of the Lamb will be coming to all of them. Yes, expect platforms such as Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch to "be possessed later this year".

Players of this dark cartoon adventure will be able to start their own cult in "a land of false prophets".

This will be done by "venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult".

Cult of the Lamb doesn't have an exact release date and is still tied to a tenuous 2022 window.

Those keen to learn more can keep an eye on Cult of the Lamb's website for updates as they come.