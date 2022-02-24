Babylon's Fall getting Nier: Automata collaboration in first post-launch season

With PlatinumGames' hack-and-slash RPG Babylon's Fall now almost upon us - and a PlayStation demo arriving tomorrow, 25th February - publisher Square Enix has offered another look at the game's quad-wielding combat, as well as confirming a Nier: Automata collaboration will be arriving as part of its first season of post-launch content.

Babylon's Fall's Nier: Automata collaboration will be a limited-time event introducing the likes of new enemies, a new dungeon inspired by Automata's Machine Village and the Amusement Park areas, plus cosmetics based on 2B, A2, 9S, Commander White, and Operator 210.

Square has also teased some of the other additions coming as part of Babylon's Fall's first season (whose Premium Battle Pass will be free for all players), including new game modes, a new faction, a new weapon type, new story content, plus new bosses, armour, and quests - some of which can be glimpsed in the currently Japanese-only trailer below.

Babylon's Fall - Nier: Automata collaboration trailer.

Alongside those brief collaboration teases, Square has also given Babylon's Fall's battle system a fresh airing in a new PlayStation Blog post as well as in the new three-and-a-half minute long trailer below. Most of the information shared within should be familiar if you've been following the game's progress - players can quad-wield weapons as they attempt to scale the imposing Ziggurat, choosing from swords, hammers, bows, rods, and shields - but it's a handy refresher for those looking to check out the new PlayStation demo when it arrives tomorrow.

Babylon's Fall - Combat 101 trailer.

As previously announced, any progress made during the demo can be transferred over to the full PS4 and PS5 release on 3rd March. Babylon's Fall also launches for PC on the same day.