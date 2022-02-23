BBC report exposes VRChat app used to groom children

"Everything about the rooms feels unnerving."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

A new report has revealed grooming and inappropriate behaviour being directed towards minors in the VRChat app.

Warning: this article details disturbing content related to the sexual harassment of minors.

The BBC report documents researcher Jess Sherwood's experience while using VRChat. Posing as a 13-year-old girl, Sherwood used a Meta Quest headset to enter different virtual reality rooms. When she was in, she was approached by grown men who asked her why she "wasn't in school" before encouraging her to take part in VR sex acts.

In a virtual strip club, Sherwood witnessed men chasing a child round, instructing them to remove their clothing. These rooms contained sex toys and condoms, and one user began simulating sexual acts with a beer bottle on the female characters in the room.

She also bore witness to racial insults and threats of rape while using the VR app.

"Everything about the rooms feels unnerving. There are characters simulating sex acts on the floor in big groups, speaking to one another like children play-acting at being adult couples", Sherwood said.

"It's very uncomfortable, and your options are to stay and watch, move on to another room where you might see something similar, or join in - which, on many occasions, I was instructed to do".

Another VR user told the BBC that they had to intervene and protect a seven-year-old who was being threatened with rape while using a Meta owned app.

"I shouldn't have had to do that, but that's because there's no moderation, or apparently very little moderation."

National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) representative Mr Burrows told the BBC, "This is a product that is dangerous by design, because of oversight and neglect. We are seeing products rolled out without any suggestion that safety has been considered".

In response to this report, VRChat told the BBC it was: "working hard to make itself a safe and welcoming place for everyone".

"Predatory and toxic behaviour has no place on the platform".

Meanwhile, Bill Stillwell from Meta stated: "We want everyone using our products to have a good experience and easily find the tools that can help in situations like these, so we can investigate and take action. For cross platform apps...we provide tools that allow players to report and block users."

"We will continue to make improvements as we learn more about how people interact in these spaces."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

Eyes up.

122

Street Fighter 6's logo looks like an Adobe stock image, and its creator wants a cut

The gloves are off.

40

Bethesda PC launcher shutting down

But you can migrate your library and wallet to Steam.

38

How compatible is your Steam library with Steam Deck?

Valve releases new tool to help.

18

Kirby, I mean Carby, gets an adorable new video

Giving the people what they want.

15

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Comments for this article are now closed. Thanks for taking part!

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store