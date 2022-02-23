Unreal Engine 5 edges closer to full release

Game engine now in Preview.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

Unreal Engine 5 is now in Preview.

While not a production-ready release of the game engine, Preview allows developers to test out the new features of Unreal Engine 5. In addition, Epic can test for further bugs or glitches before the final release.

Unreal Engine 5 has already been available in Early Access, resulting in Epic's own Fortnite being moved to the new engine, as well as the impressive tech demo The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

Epic give full details of the Preview version in this blog post.

Any releases on this Preview version of the engine will likely have instabilities and other issues, so developers are urged not to use this for production. Instead, it's mainly to get to grips with new tools.

That includes UE5's new virtualised geometry system Nanite that fills worlds with geometric detail, and dynamic lighting system Lumen.

While a release date for the final version of UE5 is unknown, we're edging closer to a full production version of the engine.

Digital Foundry had some impressions of the engine back last year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

Eyes up.

122

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot our initial expectations", says Square Enix

The Mila-no?

100

Bethesda PC launcher shutting down

But you can migrate your library and wallet to Steam.

38

Kirby, I mean Carby, gets an adorable new video

Giving the people what they want.

15

2K reportedly making Lego football and racing games

Brick shot.

13

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store