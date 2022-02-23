Street Fighter 6's logo looks like an Adobe stock image, and its creator wants a cut

The gloves are off.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

The new logo for Street Fighter 6 has caused quite a stir online, with many likening it to a stock image found on Adobe (thanks, Aurich). Now, the creator of said stock image has offered to sell the exclusive rights of their design to Capcom.

Adobe image creator xcoolee spoke to IGN about their logo being 'used' by Capcom and shared they "were looking to sell exclusive rights for the image to Capcom, removing it from sale to other parties".

Here's that stock logo:

There is, of course, a chance that Capcom's new logo baring a striking similarity to xcoolee's Adobe Stock image is just a coincidence. But even if that does turn out to be the case, the new logo for Street Fighter 6 hasn't exactly won itself scores of fans.

Many have lamented the fact that Capcom has chosen to shun the once vibrant and martial arts inspired Street Fighter logos of the past for something that is... well... boring.

The new logo is just generic, and if you look hard enough you will see it pretty much everywhere.

It is also incredibly similar to the logo for a sci-fi convention held in France.

And yes, it does look alarmingly like that of NFTs logo.

Others have pointed out that this new logo makes it look like Street Fighter has six new messages waiting to be read.

Along with this logo being underwhelming at best, many have pointed out that this is the first time that a Street Fighter logo hasn't used roman numerals. Rather, we have been presented with a western '6'. Hmmm.

This maybe wasn't the reaction Capcom was hoping for when it announced Street Fighter 6 to the world, but there is no denying it has certainly got people talking!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Street Fighter 6

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

Eyes up.

122

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot our initial expectations", says Square Enix

The Mila-no?

100

Bethesda PC launcher shutting down

But you can migrate your library and wallet to Steam.

38

Kirby, I mean Carby, gets an adorable new video

Giving the people what they want.

15

2K reportedly making Lego football and racing games

Brick shot.

13

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store