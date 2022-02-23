How compatible is your Steam library with Steam Deck?

Valve releases new tool to help.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

You can now check your Steam library for Steam Deck compatibility.

Valve is reviewing the entire catalogue of games and categorising compatibility with its new handheld machine. When viewing your library on the Steam Deck, a compatibility badge will show you at a glance whether it's playable.

In advance of the handheld's release, a new tool allows you to verify the compatibility of your Steam library: try it out for yourself.

There are four categories for Steam Deck compatibility as follows:

  • Verified - the game works as intended
  • Playable - manual tweaking may be required
  • Unsupported - the game does not work on Steam Deck
  • Unknown - Valve is yet to check compatibility

To be considered Verified, a game must have appropriate input, support native Steam Deck resolution, it should be seamless, and system support - including anti-cheat support - should be included.

The majority of games should be compatible, but some well known games aren't such as Fortnite, Dead by Daylight, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fall Guys.

Valve's Steam Deck handheld is released on 25th February. Early reviews appear positive, according to Digital Foundry.

