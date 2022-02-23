Horizon Forbidden West update in the works targeting "various visual issues"

Aiming for release "as soon as possible".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

Horizon Forbidden West got off to a flying start last week - enjoying the second-biggest launch for a boxed PlayStation 5 game in the UK - but its release hasn't been without a few teething troubles, and developer Guerrilla Games has now confirmed its working on a new update specifically targeting "various visual issues" experienced by players.

"Thank you for sharing your various visual issues with us via our Support Form," a Guerrilla representative wrote on the Horizon subreddit. "The team are working vigilantly to resolve these issues with high priority and are aiming to get an update out as soon as possible."

"Please continue to use the Support Form and share videos (recordings of your TV/monitor are useful) and provide us with as much information as possible," the post continued. "We understand your frustrations and appreciate your patience. We are doing our best to quickly get you back out into the wilds so you can explore all the secrets of the Forbidden West."

Horizon Forbidden West - Digital Foundry Tech Review.

While Guerrilla didn't specify exactly which "visual issues" it was aiming to address, players have reported the likes of blurring, shimmering, texture pop-in, HDR brightness concerns, and other problems associated with Performance Mode in the same thread (Digital Foundry's John Linneman discussed the latter on Twitter). Only time will tell if any of these are in the developer's sights for its next round of fixes.

Teething troubles aside, Digital Foundry was mightily impressed by Horizon Forbidden West, calling it a "graphics masterclass" on PlayStation 5. As for the game itself, Eurogamer contributor Malindy Hetfield was slightly less enthused, calling it "another beautiful technical achievement...held back by clunky characters and new features that lack purpose."

