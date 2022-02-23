Chocobo GP has its own Rainbow Road

Nintendo has shown off some track locations for forthcoming Final Fantasy kart racer Chocobo GP.

A new video reveals four tracks to drive around as the likes of Vivi, Mog and Steiner, while throwing magicite attacks to gain pole position. Though they've been shown in previous trailers, this is the first time they've been named.

There's Zozo from Final Fantasy 6, the rain-soaked thieves den; the grand city of Alexandria from Final Fantasy 9; the expansive Big Bridge from Final Fantasy 5; and Gold Saucer from Final Fantasy 7, its colourful theme park.

Judging by its multicoloured track, Gold Saucer is set to be the new Rainbow Road.

The game will have further tracks, items, and characters inspired by the Final Fantasy series with which to race in single and multiplayer modes, as previously reported.

Chocobo GP will release on Switch on 10th March.

It remains to be seen, however, whether it can compete with the influx of DLC tracks on their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

