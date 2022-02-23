Apex Legends comes to mobile in limited ten-country launch
Gibraltar is (and isn't) included.
Apex Legends Mobile will have a limited regional launch this spring.
Starting 28th February, the game will be available on Android and iOS in ten countries: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.
A full global release is expected following this limited launch.
The whole game isn't available at this point; instead a select number of features are available for testing. Players can choose to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.
Also, as it's a mobile specific version, there will be no cross-play with other platforms.
For the details on system requirements, check out the EA blog.
Apex Legends' 12th season, Defiance, launched on 8th February including new character Mad Maggie.
