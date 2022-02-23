Apex Legends comes to mobile in limited ten-country launch

Gibraltar is (and isn't) included.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

Apex Legends Mobile will have a limited regional launch this spring.

Starting 28th February, the game will be available on Android and iOS in ten countries: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.

A full global release is expected following this limited launch.

The whole game isn't available at this point; instead a select number of features are available for testing. Players can choose to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.

Also, as it's a mobile specific version, there will be no cross-play with other platforms.

For the details on system requirements, check out the EA blog.

Apex Legends' 12th season, Defiance, launched on 8th February including new character Mad Maggie.

Apex Legends Mobile

