Uncharted film marks the start of a new franchise, Sony says

Following successful box office sales, Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman has declared Uncharted a "new hit movie franchise for the company".

In a company-wide email, Rothman wrote: "It is Presidents Day in America, but we are open in most places around the world today and we have another global triumph to celebrate.

"With over $100m in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90 percent positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company."

Rothman went on to say that the success of Uncharted marked "a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic."

"I want to thank all of the filmmakers, the wonderful cast and crew, and especially our friends at PlayStation Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment for their support. And of course, I want to thank each and every one of you for your creativity, dedication and belief. Excelsior! Tom" (via Deadline).

Elsewhere, original Nathan Drake voice and mo-cap actor Nolan North has shared his thoughts on an Uncharted sequel.

Warning: spoilers for the Uncharted film follow.

Chatting with Variety, North addressed the fans who wished he had played Drake in the live-action Uncharted film.

"People think, 'It should've been you.' No, it shouldn't. I'm 51," North said.

However, North expressed interest in a role in any future Uncharted films, joking that "Maybe someday they find Drake's long-lost father, I'd be old enough by then".

In addition to this, North also revealed some other elements from Naughty Dog's games that he would enjoy seeing incorporated into the films. Citing Uncharted 2, North said he would love to see "the snowy mountains of Tibet, the lost city of Shambhala and Drake's main love interest, Elena Fisher".

North also spoke more about his brief cameo in Sony's Uncharted film. While it was only small, for North, that was all it needed to be.

"I think cameos can be touchy. I told them, 'I don't need to be in the movie just to be in the movie'

"I don't like to be taken out of a movie. When I'm watching one, I'm focused in. From what we did, it's just enough of a nod that everyone goes, 'Ah, that's the guy!' And then we're right back into the film.

"I was adamant with them, I didn't want it to be self-indulgent. It's a quick little thing, and it works for the scheme of the film and it's fun. Like Stan Lee's stuff in Marvel movies. They always were perfect".