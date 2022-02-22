PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

Sony has officially revealed its design for the PlayStation VR 2 headset.

In a detailed blog post, Sony showed off the the PSVR 2 in all its glory, along with the updated and final design of the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

"You'll notice the PSVR2 headset has a similar shape as the PSVR2 Sense controller, taking on a matching 'orb' look. The circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world, so this shape captures it nicely," Nishino wrote.

In addition to this, Nishino also revealed that the design was inspired by the "look of the PS5 family of products".

"When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind, so you'll notice some similarities in the look and feel," Nishino continued.

"The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact, similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset".

The team's goal was to create a headset that "will not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller".

As such, there has been a particular focus on the ergonomics of the PSVR2's headset, with extensive tests being carried out to ensure comfort for a "variety of head sizes".

The design for the new PSVR2 headset has taken what worked for the original PSVR headset and expanded upon it.

"Features such as the headset's adjustable scope that places the scope area closer or further away from the face and placement of the stereo headphone jack also remain the same, so players will be familiar with it," Nishino writes.

The team then "took comfort a few steps further by adding new features such as a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view. We also created a slimmer design with a slight weight reduction - even with the new added features such as the new built-in motor for the headset feedback."

"One of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow," senior art director Yujin Morisawa explained. "Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games.

"I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation."

Again, there's no word on PSVR2 pricing or availability today - Sony simply said fans should "stay tuned".

Back in January, Sony announced an array of technical details for PSVR2, including that it will boast 4K HDR OLED panels, offering a 110-degree field of view. These panels will have a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye, and frame rates of 90/120Hz.

Integrated cameras within the headset will track your movement, as well as the Sense controllers. Eye tracking will mean you can look in a specific direction to serve as an additional input.

Sony has also confirmed a new Horizon spin-off for PlayStation VR2, named Horizon Call of the Mountain. Here's a glimpse of it in action: