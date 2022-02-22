Pokémon Diamond and Pearl patch targets creatures acquired via "illicit modification"

Home support coming soon?

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 22 February 2022

A fresh update for last year's Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has blocked the use of cloned Pokémon in trades and battles.

"Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles," patch notes state.

A datamine of the patch has given more detail, and suggests the game now checks for cloned Pokémon anywhere in your save data - so, in your game's party, stored in a PC box, or left at the game's Daycare Centre.

The patch also adds the ability to battle other players using custom rulesets via the Colosseum on the second floor of a Pokémon Center, and expanded the maximum number of players who can hang out in Union Rooms to eight.

Another datamine suggests support for Pokémon traded from the new Legends: Arceus game, as well as Home transfers, are on the way soon.

This week will see a flurry of Pokémon announcements as the pocket monster franchise prepares for its annual Pokémon Day celebration on Sunday, 27th February. Will we see a Pokémon Legends: Arceus DLC announcement?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Final Fantasy 14 expands support for solo players

Plus first graphical update in the works.

25

Fallout 76 promises alien invasions and more in 2022 development roadmap

Including trip to post-nuclear Pittsburgh this Autumn.

18

Lost Ark won't increase Europe Central server capacity

Players frustrated at long queue times.

17

Assassin's Creed Valhalla update improves game's notoriously-shaky stealth

Plus adds new story difficulty.

15

Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster opera scene will have real singing

Ariamastered soundtrack.

14

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store