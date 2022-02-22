Fall Guys update adds crossplay

PC Bean meets PS Bean.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 22 February 2022

The latest update for Fall Guys will add crossplay.

A post from Mediatonic has revealed the Fall Guys season 6 update will come with some of "our most-anticipated functionality". So, what does this mean? Well, in short, thanks to some "swanky tech" from Epic Online Services, Fall Guys fans will now be able to party-up and battle for the crown together, regardless of if they play on PC or PlayStation.

"Though you were previously able to form cross-platform lobbies in Custom Shows, this now means you can party-up and enjoy any of our applicable playlists in Fall Guys-from Squads, to Duos, to Main Show and beyond", the post reads.

"As long as you and your friends have already linked your Epic Accounts to Fall Guys, you'll be able to play together by using the 'Invite Players' functionality. Don't worry if you, or others, haven't linked accounts yet; there'll be a prompt to do so upon launching the game".

Along with this new feature, the post also touches on the launch of Fall Guys on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, albeit very briefly.

Mediatonic said it knew fans were eager to hear more news about the long, long-awaited Switch and Xbox versions of the game, but, alas, these ports just aren't quite ready yet.

On this, the post states: "We're finalising development, and though it isn't within this update, it's still coming!".

"Until then, we're super excited to enable this cross-platform functionality for our existing platforms as a first step".

Along with crossplay, the update will also add "a brand-new game mode called Sweet Thieves, as well as a whole host of bug-fixes for you to sink your wrenches into".

This latest Fall Guys update can be launched now on Steam and PlayStation consoles.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fall Guys

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy "undershot our initial expectations", says Square Enix

The Mila-no?

76

PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

Eyes up.

73

Henry Cavill delights fans by visiting Warhammer World

Superman in more ways than one.

22

Bethesda PC launcher shutting down

But you can migrate your library and wallet to Steam.

13

Fortnite dev Epic Games to offer hundreds of contract-based testers full-time employment

With benefits.

9

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store