Destiny 2: The Witch Queen pre-load unavailable on PS4

"Due to an unforeseen issue."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 22 February 2022

Destiny 2's big new expansion The Witch Queen arrives today for all platforms, though its pre-load has been held up on PS4 due to "an unforeseen issue".

Late last night, PS4 owners reported being unable to download the game's ~72GB of required content files ahead of The Witch Queen going live today.

Other platforms, including PS5, are unaffected.

In a tweet this morning, Bungie's support account acknowledged the snafu, and said PS4 owners would have to wait until 9am PST (5pm UK time) when the update formally goes live.

This means a lengthy wait for PS4 owners to download and copy the update to their consoles - at a time friends on other platforms will be rushing to play.

"One of my friends who was gonna run the legendary campaign with us on PS4 so we're gonna have to unfortunately replace him," one fan wrote. "That is if the servers let us in b4 he's done which isn't guaranteed lol."

Others cheekily suggested that the wait for PS4 players to join server queues would actually benefit fans on other platforms - with fewer people trying to get in.

And of course, there were jokes about the issue in relation to PlayStation's recent announcement it would buy Bungie for $3.6bn.

"They made witch queen an Xbox exclusive wtf is this plot twist," joked another fan.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is due to go live today at 5pm UK time and add a fresh campaign to the game, a new Throne World destination, another raid and more.

But at the same time, Destiny 2 will bin even more of its older content, including the Forsaken campaign, Tangled Shore destination and the bulk of Year 4 seasonal content.

For more on what to expect and when, Eurogamer has a full Destiny 2: Witch Queen release guide.

About the author

