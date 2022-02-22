Call of Duty reportedly skipping annual release next year

But new free-to-play online title will plug gap.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

Call of Duty reportedly won't be getting a new mainline series entry in 2023 according to a new report, marking the first time in just under two decades the series hasn't had an annual release.

This isn't the first time we've heard reports Activision has been considering ditching Call of Duty's yearly release schedule, but now Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claims it's a done deal, citing sources saying Activision executives made the decision to delay next year's title "after a recent entry in the series failed to meet expectations".

That's almost certainly in reference to Call of Duty Vanguard, which has seen notably lower sales compared to 2020's Black Ops Cold War (down 36% in the UK), leading to declining year-over-year net bookings for the series as per Activision's most recent financial report. Bloomberg's sources added "some executives believe [Activision is] introducing new versions too rapidly".

Eurogamer Newscast Special: Xbox buying Activision Blizzard.

As per Activision's usual rotating Call of Duty development schedule, Treyarch - the team behind Vanguard's multiplayer and Zombies components - was working on next year's mainline series entry. The studio will reportedly now assist with the development of a new free-to-play online title being released next year to help fill the new gap in Activision's 2023 line-up.

It's currently unclear if this is the new Warzone "experience" Activision confirmed to be in the works earlier this month. At the time of its announcement, the publisher said development was being lead by long-term Call of Duty studio Infinity Ward, which is also handling this year's mainline series entry, a sequel to Modern Warfare - due to launch this Autumn with a "steady stream of additional content" to follow according to Bloomberg.

The publication says today's news is unrelated to Microsoft's $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard - a shock development that followed a tumultuous 2021 for the Call of Duty publisher and its controversial CEO Bobby Kotick in which Activision was accused of fostering a company culture where sexual harassment, assault, and inappropriate behaviour were able to thrive.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Call of Duty: Vanguard

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

EA blames Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042's woes

Steaktacular.

93

The heavily-rumoured GoldenEye 007 HD remaster could be announced "in the next few weeks"

A licence to thrill.

31

Halo Infinite's latest update hopes to improve "the overall online experience"

The update has reportedly "already shown promising results and should take further advantage of [the] changes".

22

CrossfireX producer apologises for state of the game

"We have inadvertently disappointed many of our players and fans."

17

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on PlayStation Now from launch next week

And there's ten minutes of new gameplay footage.

16

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store