As PS5 shortages continue, Final Fantasy 14 developer commits to PS4 support

Until at least patch 7.0, due in two years.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 21 February 2022

Naoki Yoshida has committed to supporting Final Fantasy 14 on PS4 into Patch 7.0.

Following the recent Letter from the Producer, in which Yoshida confirmed a graphical update was in the works, he's been interviewed by the Japanese press - as translated by Twitter user Aitai Kimochi.

Speaking to 4gamer, Yoshida was asked how long he saw PS4 support lasting.

"To be frank, I'm actually not sure how far we will go with PS4 compatibility," he said. "From a development point of view, the less hardware we have the easier it is to work with, so hardware that can't operate properly will just not be supported. On the other hand, our goal is to make sure that players can enjoy the game solo as well."

Final Fantasy 14 is now available on PS5. However, the global shortage of semiconductors is impacting console production and sales across the world, which is why Yoshida believes maintaining PS4 compatibility "would be ideal".

"We will try to optimise the game through the various 6.X patches to offer an even smoother user experience," he said.

Patch 6.1 is due for release in April, following the release of the latest full expansion Endwalker in December last year.

Patch 7.0 will mark the release of the next full expansion and is expected in about two years from now. Yoshida confirmed it won't be developed with top PC specs in mind.

"No, it's not our aim to consider the top of the line PC graphic quality, nor are we thinking about PC specs that will change in the future," he said. "We just want to make sure that the graphic update works smoothly, regardless if you are using a high-spec PC or not."

As for the story content of Patch 7.0, Yoshida said the main theme would be "adventure".

"A key word for the story concept would be 'adventure'," he told Gamer Japan. "We have thus far earned the titles of 'Hero' or 'Warrior of Light', and I would like to delve further into the various mysteries that await our sole Adventurer."

If you're yet to try out Final Fantasy 14, good news! The free trial will return from 22nd February.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Final Fantasy XIV - A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Horizon: Forbidden West is second-biggest PS5 physical game launch so far

And second-biggest launch of 2022 behind Pokémon: Legends Arceus.

43

Here's a new lengthy gameplay trailer of Elden Ring

"Come and learn what awaits you on the path of grace."

33

Final Fantasy 14 expands support for solo players

Plus first graphical update in the works.

21

Ubisoft is "very happy" with the progress of Skull & Bones

The publisher's lips arrr still sealed on the details, though.

18

Lost Ark won't increase Europe Central server capacity

Players frustrated at long queue times.

17

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store