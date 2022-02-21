The Pokémon Company teases week of announcements

Sword and Shield! Pokémon Go! Arceus?

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 21 February 2022

This week will bring a flurry of Pokémon announcements in the run up to the franchise's annual Pokémon Day - that's on Sunday, 27th February.

Mark your calendar for news on Pokémon Sword and Shield tomorrow, Pokémon Café Mix on Wednesday, Pokémon Unite on Thursday, Pokémon's P25 music program on Friday, and then Pokémon Go this Saturday.

Further announcements are then expected on Sunday, Pokémon Day itself. Surely, the hugely-popular Pokémon Legends Arceus will get some love then.

A tease of something new for Pokémon Sword and Shield seems unlikely at this point to be anything huge, with fan attention now firmly on Arceus.

Sword and Shield received two expansions after its launch in 2020, and fans now expect at least something extra for Arceus. Indeed, last week a spoilery area possibly for use in Arceus DLC was discovered.

As for Pokémon Go, this Saturday is the game's big Go Tour: Johto event, with hours of gameplay and a lengthy post-event quest for those who purchase tickets. Perhaps Saturday's announcement will be connected to that, and what comes next?

After that - what else could we see detailed on Sunday? There's always plenty going on in the world of Pokémon, but we're still awaiting news on two projects announced a long time ago: a sequel for Detective Pikachu, and sleep-tracking app/game/peripheral thing Pokémon Sleep. Both were announced back in May 2019, though we've heard nothing on either since. Is it finally time for Snorlax to wake up and smell the coffee?

More about Pokémon Legends Arceus

