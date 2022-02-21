Steam's latest Next Fest features "hundreds" of playable demos and is underway now

It's once again time to sink slowly beneath the unceasing tide of playable PC demos as your innate curiosity and best intentions collide with Steam's latest Next Fest event, now underway and running until Monday, 28th February.

This latest Next Fest - which marks the indie-focused event's ninth outing since its debut as The Game Festival back in 2019 - features "hundreds" of playable demos, alongside a "oodles" of developer livestreams scheduled to run for the duration of the event.

A complete list of games participating in this week's Next Fest can be found on Steam's official landing page - sorted by genre and with each title sporting a convenient button to immediately install its demo should it catch your eye - and you'll find the full livestream schedule, which includes the likes of developer play-throughs and interviews, in the same place too.

Steam Next Fest February 21-28, 2022.

It's a typically daunting line-up given the sheer volume of demos available, and tricky to know where to begin, but previous Next Fests have offered first tastes of some real winners - including the likes of the sublime Dorfromantik, which made our Games of 2021 list - so it's well worth having a thorough rummage if you have the time.

And, of course, do feel free to share any of your own amazing discoveries in the spirit of communal illumination via the comments below as the week goes on.