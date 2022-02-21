Pokémon Go in-person events are starting to return

Pokémon Go's big in-person events have been hugely disrupted over the last couple of years - but the first announcements for 2022's schedule have now been made.

First up is the long-delayed Japanese tourism event in Okinawa, which was originally due last summer but got quickly called off due to Covid. From 19th March, Pikachu in an Okinawa kariyushi shirt spawn exclusively around the tourist island. New PokéStops will be set up at "Poké Lids" (special Pokémon-themed manhole covers).

A one-off ticketed event will then take place in Okinawa from 7th to 8th May offering Flying Pikachu with different coloured balloons, and various other things. The same week, a global in-game event will take place in celebration.

The first 2022 Safari Zone event has also been announced, for Seville in Spain. This will be held from 13th to 15th May in the city's Parque del Alamillo. These events typically give players a whole day to catch as many rare creatures as they can, with valuable in-game bonuses and rewards.

Developer Niantic describes Seville's Safari Zone as only the first of the year, and it's likely many more will be announced as and when (fingers crossed) the Covid situation improves.

Here in the UK, we saw a make-up event for the postponed 2020 Liverpool Safari Zone take place 18 months later, last October. It was then I sat down with Pokémon Go director Michael Steranka to discuss the game's next five years, with mention of plenty more live events in the planning, when possible.