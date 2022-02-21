Horizon: Forbidden West is second-biggest PS5 physical game launch so far

And second-biggest launch of 2022 behind Pokémon: Legends Arceus.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 21 February 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West has notched up the second-biggest launch for a boxed PlayStation 5 game in the UK, behind console launch title Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

PlayStation's open world sequel released on both PS4 and PS5 (as did Miles Morales). 68 percent of its boxed sales were for PS5, meaning a third were for PS4.

Horizon: Forbidden West is also the second-largest boxed game launch of the year so far in the UK, with roughly half the physical sales of Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, physical sales of Forbidden West were down 35 percent on 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, despite the series' reputation having grown over the last five years and this sequel seeing a sizable marketing campaign.

But the percentage of sales likely to have come from digital downloads has also grown over the last five years - meaning we'll need to wait until those figures are revealed for the full picture.

As for Horizon's PS4/PS5 split, it's likely this was influenced at least to some degree by Sony's sneaky pricing - which saw PS4 copies £10 cheaper with a free upgrade to PS5. This will have tempted some to go for the cheaper PS4 option - though it's to be expected many customers will not have realised this option was available.

In Eurogamer's Horizon Forbidden West review, Malindy wrote that the game was "a gorgeous sequel that continued to borrow more than it adds".

Did you buy Horizon last week? Are you waiting for a PS5 to buy your copy? Or are you waiting for Elden Ring, out this Friday?

The full UK top 10 lies below:

  1. Horizon Forbidden West
  2. Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. FIFA 22
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. COD: Vanguard
  8. Minecraft
  9. Mario Party Superstars
  10. Just Dance 2022

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Horizon Forbidden West

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

Including discs not launching on PS4.

74

Here's a new lengthy gameplay trailer of Elden Ring

"Come and learn what awaits you on the path of grace."

33

Assassin's Creed Valhalla passes $1bn revenue

First for the franchise.

31

Starfield will have a "NASA-Punk" aesthetic

"The art team could instantly take those two words and make them work."

27

Dragon Age 4 due in next 18 months - report

Production said to be in good shape.

18

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store