Here's what time you can start playing Elden Ring in your time zone this week
Lands Between Thursday and Friday.
Elden Ring week is finally here! Are there any other video game things happening also? Who knows! Elden Ring! And if you're as giddy about the whole thing as I am, you might like to know exactly when you'll be able to start playing based on your time zone and platform of choice - which is information Bandai Namco has now made available in the form of an infographic.
Elden Ring officially releases this Friday, 25th February, in Europe, but, depending on your location and platform, you might just get to play it a little earlier. Here in the UK, for instance, PC players will be able to start their Elden Ring journey at 11pm on Thursday, 24th February - those that pre-order can pre-loaded the game 48hrs ahead of release for an on-the-dot start (not that I'd ever usually condone pre-ordering but, you know, Elden Ring).
Those looking to experience Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, or PS4, meanwhile, will be able to start playing their digital downloads from midnight this Friday, 25th February in the UK, with pre-loads beginning 48 hours ahead of that on PlayStation and available now on Xbox platforms. Obviously, if you're going the physical route, you'll be entirely dependant on the whims of your preferred retailer/delivery service.
Elsewhere in the world, Elden Ring will be available at midnight, 25th February, on both PC and consoles if you happen to live in Central Europe, while US PC players that reside within the Pacific Time Zone can embark on their adventure from 3pm on Thursday. Full global release times can be found below, so browse at your leisure while I go wriggle excitedly in a corner.
Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 21, 2022
So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.
Pre-Order #ELDENRING: https://t.co/PTkxSAMqvh pic.twitter.com/232JKw37k4
PT
PC: Feb 24 - 3:00pm PT
Consoles: Feb 24 - 9:00pm PT
CT
PC: Feb 24 - 5:00pm CT
Consoles: Feb 24 - 11:00pm CT
ET
PC: Feb 24 - 6:00pm ET
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
COT
PC: Feb 24 - 6:00pm COT
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
BRT
PC: Feb 24 - 8:00pm BRT
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
GMT
PC: Feb 24 - 11:00pm GMT
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
CET
PC: Feb 25 - 12:00am CET
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
EET
PC: Feb 25 - 01:00am EET
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
SAST
PC: Feb 25 - 01:00am SAST
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
MSK
PC: Feb 25 - 02:00am MSK
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
AST
PC: Feb 25 - 02:00am AST
Consoles: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST
GST
PC: Feb 25 - 03:00am GST
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+7
PC: Feb 25 - 06:00am UTC+7
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
UTC+8
PC: Feb 25 - 07:00am UTC+8
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
KST
PC: Feb 25 - 08:00am KST
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
JST
PC: Feb 25 - 08:00am JST
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
AEDT
PC: Feb 25 - 10:00am AEDT
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
NZDT
PC: Feb 25 - 12:00pm NZDT
Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time
