Here's what time you can start playing Elden Ring in your time zone this week

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 21 February 2022

Elden Ring week is finally here! Are there any other video game things happening also? Who knows! Elden Ring! And if you're as giddy about the whole thing as I am, you might like to know exactly when you'll be able to start playing based on your time zone and platform of choice - which is information Bandai Namco has now made available in the form of an infographic.

Elden Ring officially releases this Friday, 25th February, in Europe, but, depending on your location and platform, you might just get to play it a little earlier. Here in the UK, for instance, PC players will be able to start their Elden Ring journey at 11pm on Thursday, 24th February - those that pre-order can pre-loaded the game 48hrs ahead of release for an on-the-dot start (not that I'd ever usually condone pre-ordering but, you know, Elden Ring).

SPOILERS: We played the first 6 Hours of Elden Ring.

Those looking to experience Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, or PS4, meanwhile, will be able to start playing their digital downloads from midnight this Friday, 25th February in the UK, with pre-loads beginning 48 hours ahead of that on PlayStation and available now on Xbox platforms. Obviously, if you're going the physical route, you'll be entirely dependant on the whims of your preferred retailer/delivery service.

Elsewhere in the world, Elden Ring will be available at midnight, 25th February, on both PC and consoles if you happen to live in Central Europe, while US PC players that reside within the Pacific Time Zone can embark on their adventure from 3pm on Thursday. Full global release times can be found below, so browse at your leisure while I go wriggle excitedly in a corner.

PT

PC: Feb 24 - 3:00pm PT

Consoles: Feb 24 - 9:00pm PT

CT

PC: Feb 24 - 5:00pm CT

Consoles: Feb 24 - 11:00pm CT

ET

PC: Feb 24 - 6:00pm ET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

COT

PC: Feb 24 - 6:00pm COT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

BRT

PC: Feb 24 - 8:00pm BRT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

GMT

PC: Feb 24 - 11:00pm GMT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

CET

PC: Feb 25 - 12:00am CET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

EET

PC: Feb 25 - 01:00am EET

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

SAST

PC: Feb 25 - 01:00am SAST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

MSK

PC: Feb 25 - 02:00am MSK

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

AST

PC: Feb 25 - 02:00am AST

Consoles: Feb 25 - 02:00 AM AST

GST

PC: Feb 25 - 03:00am GST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+7

PC: Feb 25 - 06:00am UTC+7

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

UTC+8

PC: Feb 25 - 07:00am UTC+8

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

KST

PC: Feb 25 - 08:00am KST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

JST

PC: Feb 25 - 08:00am JST

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

AEDT

PC: Feb 25 - 10:00am AEDT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

NZDT

PC: Feb 25 - 12:00pm NZDT

Consoles: Feb 25 - Midnight Local Time

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

