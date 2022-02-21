Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster opera scene will have real singing

Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster will add actual singing to its famous opera scene.

Part way through the SNES classic is a scene that takes place in an opera house where players need to direct the performance. It's a scene that truly shows off Nobuo Uematsu's beautiful score.

Now though, according to Famitsu, the scene will have actual singing instead of MIDI vocal sounds.

That singing will be available in seven languages depending on the language setting during gameplay: Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Korean.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

What's more, it appears this scene has been visually overhauled too with 3D scenes of the opera stage. It's a similar style to Octopath Traveller, with some fans suggesting the whole game should have been remade in this style.

Yet Square Enix is somewhat playing with fire with such a beloved game. Just recently eagle-eyed fans spotted that an animation of a character suplexing a train (yes, a thing in the game) was incorrect.

Previous re-releases of the game have also been criticised for changing up the artwork and text font from the original.

It remains to be seen whether this new opera scene will fit amongst the rest of the game.

The Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster is due out on mobile and Steam on 23rd February, bringing updated art, a rearranged score, and quality of life improvements.