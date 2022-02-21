Assassin's Creed Valhalla update improves game's notoriously-shaky stealth

Plus adds new story difficulty.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 21 February 2022

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's big 1.5.0 patch will arrive tomorrow, 22nd February, and improve the game's stealth features.

The update will become available to download from midday UK time, and will weigh in at 15GB on PC, 12.27GB on Xbox Series X/S, 9.84GB on Xbox One, 7.94GB on PlayStation 4 and 3.6GB on PS5.

Primarily, this patch will prep Valhalla for its enormous Dawn of Ragnarök expansion, which launches on 10th March. (This adds four new abilities, six new skills, a new gear quality and more, as well as a huge new map and 40-hour campaign.)

Whether you purchase Dawn of Ragnarök or not, Valhalla's 1.5.0 update will still bring fixes for various stealth issues.

Enemy reaction to Eivor's whistle has been improved, Ubisoft's extensive patch notes state. The developer has also "addressed" players getting detected by enemies when using environmental traps, and wild animals detecting Eivor regardless of distance, alerting NPCs.

The update additionally adds a new Saga (Story) difficulty, for those who wish to "write your own Viking Saga without having to worry about the challenges of stealth and combat". Here, enemies inflict less damage and don't scale with player. You'll also get more time to assassinate, shoot and disengage enemies before being detected.

On PC, controller support has been extended to both Stadia and Nintendo Switch Pro pads. Dozens and dozens more bugs have also been squashed across all platforms.

Fancy trying the whole of Valhalla for free? Ubisoft is letting you do just that from this Thursday, 24th February, until next Monday 28th.

Last week Ubisoft revealed Valhalla had now earned more than $1bn revenue, making it the first game in the publisher's flagship franchise to do so.

Free updates will continue through 2022, including yet another new mode for the game. After those, fan-favourite character Basim is expected to return in a smaller standalone release, apparently once meant as a further Valhalla expansion.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Horizon: Forbidden West is second-biggest PS5 physical game launch so far

And second-biggest launch of 2022 behind Pokémon: Legends Arceus.

42

Here's a new lengthy gameplay trailer of Elden Ring

"Come and learn what awaits you on the path of grace."

33

Starfield will have a "NASA-Punk" aesthetic

"The art team could instantly take those two words and make them work."

27

Final Fantasy 14 expands support for solo players

Plus first graphical update in the works.

20

Ubisoft is "very happy" with the progress of Skull & Bones

The publisher's lips arrr still sealed on the details, though.

18

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store