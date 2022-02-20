Supermassive Games trademarks another game - only this one is not a Dark Pictures title

Here's hoping it's not about quarry-tine.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 20 February 2022

Supermassive Games, developer of Until Dawn and the ongoing The Dark Pictures anthology series, has seemingly trademarked a new logo and title for yet another undisclosed project.

The news follows the discovery earlier this month of trademarked logos and titles for five future Dark Pictures projects, but this seems to be an entirely new game entitled The Quarry.

The filing, spotted by @the_marmolade, was made with the European Union's Intellectual Property Office for a game called The Quarry, where trademark filings for both the name of the game and a logo graphic were submitted last week. Unsurprisingly, it's for use across games software, entertainments services, and computer programming services, as noted by our friends at VGC.

The site also claims it's been able to corroborate the project with its sources, which say the game will be published by 2K, allegedly by the end of the year.

As for those prior trademarks? All five appear to be upcoming releases in The Dark Pictures series, are styled with the franchise's logo, and were registered via the European patent office on 31st January. The upcoming titles include: "The Craven Man", "O Death", "Directive 8020", "Intercession" and "Winterfold" and these too are currently unannounced.

