Rumour suggests a new Fire Emblem game has "nearly finished development"

​​"Will it be an October 2022 release or an early 2023 release?"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 20 February 2022

A new Fire Emblem game is rumoured to be on the way.

Industry insider Emily Rodgers - who has previously shared Nintendo leaks that later proved to be true - believes an as-yet-unannounced Fire Emblem game is not only in development at Intelligent Systems, but they also believe it's "nearly finished with its development" and may be out as early as October this year.

​​"Will it be an October 2022 release or an early 2023 release (February/March)?" Rodgers wrote on Famiboards.com (thanks, VGC). "I've mentioned before that this game is nearly finished with its development. IS has had over 3+ years to develop this game, and they received assistance from a support studio."

That said, Rodgers acknowledged that with an already busy release schedule on Xenoblade and Bayonetta 3, Nintendo may decide to "move FE to early 2023" - although Nintendo's prior form intimates it's not scared of releasing more than one instalment of the same franchise in quick succession, either.

"Let's rewind the clock back to the year 2017," Rodgers posited. "During that year, Nintendo released TWO Fire Emblem games: Fire Emblem Warriors and Fire Emblem Echoes. Who says history can't repeat itself again?"

Nintendo's hugely-successful Fire Emblem Heroes is close to generating a spending total of $1bn, five years on from its launch in February 2017.

As Tom reported at the time, sales data provided to Eurogamer shows the game has racked up more than $959m in global sales across the iPhone App Store and Google Play to date. This makes Fire Emblem Heroes the most lucrative mobile game launched by Nintendo to date, far ahead of Animal Crossing Pocket Camp ($267m to date) and Mario Kart Tour ($259m to date).

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fire Emblem: Three Houses

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox Series X/S update finally available today

Patch adds ability to change V's appearance mid-game.

234

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

Including discs not launching on PS4.

74

Assassin's Creed Valhalla passes $1bn revenue

First for the franchise.

31

Starfield will have a "NASA-Punk" aesthetic

"The art team could instantly take those two words and make them work."

24

Dragon Age 4 due in next 18 months - report

Production said to be in good shape.

18

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store