Starfield will have a "NASA-Punk" aesthetic, according to its lead artist, Istvan Pely.

In an interview on Xbox Wire, which is giving away "exclusive signed Starfield art", we got to hear more about the team's artistic process, as well as see artist Mike Butkus "hard at work on Starfield's Journey Through Space art", which you can check out below:

"Early on in this project when we were trying to establish the overall aesthetic of this game, we sort of coined the term 'NASA-Punk' to describe a sci-fi universe that's a little more grounded and relatable," says Starfield's lead artist, Istvan Pely. "We wanted a very realistic take. You can draw a line from current-day space technology and extrapolate from there into the future so it's believable and relatable."

"What's really interesting is how much we all latched onto that concept," adds lead animator, Rick Vicens. "When you said NASA-Punk, the art team could instantly take those two words and make them work. It was just the perfect term for our art direction and keeping everyone in same flow and working with a consistent style. For me, it just clicked. At the start of the project, I think that term was critical for us."

Starfield is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S on 11th November, 2022. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access from day one.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently said his aim is to have more people playing upcoming Bethesda epic Starfield than the company's legendary Skyrim, even though - as an Xbox exclusive - it'll be skipping PlayStation entirely.

As Tom reported a couple of days back, Spencer said his vision for Starfield was for it to be the "most-played Todd Howard game ever", in reference to Bethesda's game designer and director.