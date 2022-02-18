Walton Goggins signs on for Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series

Two and a half years have passed since Amazon announced it was adapting Bethesda's beloved post-apocalyptic Fallout series for Prime Video, but finally we have our first bit of casting news with confirmation that acclaimed character actor Walton Goggins will take a leading role.

Amazon's Fallout series, announced back in the summer of 2020, counts Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) as showrunners, with Westworld series creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, plus Bethesda's Todd Howard and James Altman, in executive producer roles. Throw in the recent news that Nolan will direct the premiere episode and that's pretty much everything revealed about the series so far.

Now, however, Deadline has shared the series' first major bit of casting news, revealing that Walton Goggins - whose credits include Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, The Shield, and Sons of Anarchy - will join the Fallout adaptation in a lead role.

Let's Play Fallout: New Vegas - Late to the Party.

Details of Goggins' character haven't been formally revealed, but Deadline believes he'll be playing a Ghoul - one of the Fallout series' many mutated humans, whose condition is a result of prolonged exposure to radiation amid the Great War.

Amazon's take on Fallout is expected to go into production later this year, meaning it could be some time before it graces our screens. It does, of course, join an ever-growing number of video games getting the movie and television adaption treatment, joining the likes of BioShock, The Last of Us, Jak and Daxter, Sonic the Hedgehog, It Takes Two, Twisted Metal, Halo, Splinter Cell, Far Cry, Blood Dragon, and many, many more.