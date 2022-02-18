London Transport Museum shows off WW2 VR game, Secret Shelter Challenge

Time travel deep underground.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 18 February 2022

London Transport Museum has unveiled an educational VR game set during the events of World War 2 called Secret Shelter Challenge.

This game, which has been developed in partnership with Musemio, is an educational experience for those aged between 8 and 11 and is centred "around Clapham South deep-level shelter as it was in 1944".

"Players can travel through time, reliving accounts from families staying in the shelter during the Second World War and discovering their secrets.

"You'll follow the story of one young inhabitant, 10-year-old Margaret, and with Margaret's help, each player will need to complete a variety of quizzes, riddles and scavenger hunts in order to recover the secret passcode to keep the time machine portal open".

Margaret is based on real children who lived in the deep-level shelters during the Second World War. In the game, children will learn how Margaret's family had to move into the shelter after their home was destroyed a bomb. Margaret is "very smart, and maintains a mischievous smile and a positive attitude despite the challenging wartime circumstances".

Along with Margret, children will also meet Queen Mouse, a jam sandwich loving companion, and Mio, "Musemio's friendly robot mascot".

Last, but surely not least, children will also meet Grumpy Teddy during their time-travelling escapades. Despite his name, Grumpy Teddy is "very kind and always willing to help. Especially in exchange for jam sandwiches".

At this moment in time, Clapham South deep-level shelter is not accessible for children. As such this game is currently the "only way possible for children to get a glimpse of what life in the deep-level shelter must have felt like".

Those who wish to give the game ago need to download the free Musemio app from either Google Play or the App Store. Secret Shelter Challenge is available within this app, and costs £2.99 to download. Maybe something to entertain the kids this weekend if you're stuck inside?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

Including discs not launching on PS4.

73

Metro Exodus has now sold 6m copies

"Strong back catalogue performance... exceeded management's expectations."

37

Ubisoft discusses idea of potential buyout

"We have high-value assets."

21

Assassin's Creed Valhalla passes $1bn revenue

First for the franchise.

20

Nintendo was waiting for Wii U 10th anniversary before shutting eShop, report claims

Suggestion of full closure in coming years.

10

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store