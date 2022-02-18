Life is Strange and Disco Elysium could be Amazon's next video game to TV adaptations

A new deal made between Amazon and dj2 Entertainment could see both Life is Strange and Disco Elysium being adapted for film and TV.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon recently made a deal with the Sonic film co-producer to "create and produce content that will exclusively stream on Prime Video, including TV adaptations of gaming IP", specifically including the above games.

Speaking of the deal, dj2'a CEO Dmitri M. Johnson said: "The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film, and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back.

"Moreover, it is truly an honour to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim."

In addition to its recent deal with Hazelight Studios to bring It Takes Two to a new medium, dj2 has also expressed its desire to adapt other games such as "Disco Elysium, Life is Strange and more" for television and film.

But how this would work remains to be seen. Many have already voiced their concerns about these adaptations, pointing out that making a live action film or TV show set in these worlds would remove what made the games special - player choice.

also both life is strange and disco elysium are so enjoyable and impactful BECAUSE it's a video game and the way the devs handled their story through branching choices >> also we need to kill all live action adaptations forever. it will always flop. it will never be good. never. — ? (@midcig) February 17, 2022

Okay, how in the WORLD could Amazon feasibly adapt games like Life is Strange or Disco Elysium?



The way the choice and consequence mechanic is set up in DE alone would inevitably lose something when translated to a television format. https://t.co/qEwyOUQVJl — AspieAfterDark? (@DarkAspie) February 17, 2022

Others are also concerned that Amazon is not the right choice for Disco Elysium, which is famously anti-capitalism.

Disco Elysium, THE anti-capitalism game, is getting a live action tv show made by AMAZON???



What happened bro — kdk-12 (@PrimordiaISoup) February 18, 2022

Amazon is clearly looking to further expand its video game live action adaptations. Along with the Dungeons and Dragons series The Legend of Vox Machina, the streaming service is also hoping to develop a series based on EA's Mass Effect series.