Life is Strange and Disco Elysium could be Amazon's next video game to TV adaptations

Are you primed?

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 18 February 2022

A new deal made between Amazon and dj2 Entertainment could see both Life is Strange and Disco Elysium being adapted for film and TV.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon recently made a deal with the Sonic film co-producer to "create and produce content that will exclusively stream on Prime Video, including TV adaptations of gaming IP", specifically including the above games.

Speaking of the deal, dj2'a CEO Dmitri M. Johnson said: "The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film, and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back.

"Moreover, it is truly an honour to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim."

In addition to its recent deal with Hazelight Studios to bring It Takes Two to a new medium, dj2 has also expressed its desire to adapt other games such as "Disco Elysium, Life is Strange and more" for television and film.

But how this would work remains to be seen. Many have already voiced their concerns about these adaptations, pointing out that making a live action film or TV show set in these worlds would remove what made the games special - player choice.

Others are also concerned that Amazon is not the right choice for Disco Elysium, which is famously anti-capitalism.

Amazon is clearly looking to further expand its video game live action adaptations. Along with the Dungeons and Dragons series The Legend of Vox Machina, the streaming service is also hoping to develop a series based on EA's Mass Effect series.

