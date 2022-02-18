Development on BioWare's next big Dragon Age game is going well, and it should see release in the next 18 months.

That's according to a fresh report on the game's production by Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb, which pegged its release to late 2023.

Last month, reports appeared to rule out a 2022 release for the new Dragon Age, something which had - once upon a time - originally been on the cards.

BioWare's follow-up to Dragon Age Inquisition has been in some form of development since at least 2017, when an early draft of its story was being written.

But the game has had several setbacks and reboots as staff changed, and as the vision for the project settled back into its single-player role-playing game roots following the failure of online multiplayer experiment Anthem.

Jeff Grubb said on the latest episode of GrubbSnax, Dragon Age 4 is in very good shape, they're hitting their milestones. The game is on schedule, which is about 18 months out from today. He expects it to release maybe late 2023 at the earliest.



Source:https://t.co/vBsZI5a8eW pic.twitter.com/QwuSF3iRvt — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) February 18, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

More recently, BioWare has begun releasing small teasers for the game which have confirmed several familiar faces will return to the franchise for its next instalment. We also know where the game will be set, too.

18 months is still a long time away but - considering how long we've waited so far - it's good to know things are currently progressing well.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings