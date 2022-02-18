Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod revamps its tutorial shrines

This Hy-Rules!

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 18 February 2022

The latest update for an expansive Breath of the Wild mod known as "Second Wind" sees the Great Plateau's tutorial shrines getting a shiny new makeover.

This update was debuted by Waikuteru, one of the mod's developers (there are currently over 50 creators working on it). Waikuteru says: "In this video you will be able to see the latest changes to the first four shrines on the Great Plateau overhauled by Normie's Progress". You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

In addition to the above, Waikuteru has also uploaded several other videos showing off what can be found in this unofficial Breath of the Wild expansion.

These large scale additions feature their own quests, NPCs and weapons such as a Stal Claymore. You can even find mammoths roaming around the snowy regions!

The Second Wind mod also adds mechanics such as weapon crafting, thanks to its inclusion of blacksmiths and anvils. This is something that is missing from the base game and could well be the answer to Breath of the Wild's controversial durability system.

Perhaps Nintendo will take some inspiration from this mod and implement some of these ideas into Breath of the Wild's sequel, which hopefully isn't too far away. However, until then you can get your Zelda fix by watching all videos for this mod by following this link (no pun intended).

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

