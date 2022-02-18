Assassin's Creed Valhalla is having a free trial next week

Following the release of update 1.5.0.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 18 February 2022

We're heading into a busy few weeks for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with its massive Dawn of Ragnarök expansion set to arrive on 10th March. But ahead of its release, those yet to hop aboard the viking-shaped juggernaut will have the opportunity to do so as part of a free weekend for the title, starting next Thursday, 24th February.

Before that, though, there's the probably not insignificant matter of Valhalla's 1.5.0 update, which arrives on Tuesday, 22nd February. Ubisoft hasn't talked about this one much, but it'll pave the way for Dawn of Ragnarök in some capacity, with the thumbnail tease in the publisher's newly released roadmap infographic suggesting it may even bring lava to the current map as a bit of a mythological tease.

Whatever 1.5.0 ultimately brings, we can speak of the next big event on Valhalla's calendar in a little more detail, with Ubisoft confirming its aforementioned free trial weekend will run from Thursday, 24th to Monday, 28th February. Expect more details as the event drawers nearer.

And finally on the roadmap, Dawn of Ragnarök, Valhalla's meaty mythological expansion, which will weigh in at a whopping 40 hours when it launches on 10th March. Eurogamer's resident Assassin's Creed obsessive Tom Phillips recently got a sneak peek at the expansion, calling it an "ambitious if familiar remix of Assassin's Creed Valhalla".

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, of course, continues to go from strength to strength. Ubisoft recently confirmed the game has now earned more than $1bn revenue, making it the first game in the publisher's flagship franchise to do so. Following that milestone, free updates will continue through 2022, including yet another new mode for the game. As for Assassin's Creed's future, a recent leak suggested fan-favourite character Basim will return in a standalone release apparently once meant as a further big Valhalla expansion.

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

