Total War: Warhammer 3 review bombed by Chinese players

Core fans upset by the game's promotion in China.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 17 February 2022

Total War: Warhammer 3 has been review bombed on Steam ahead of release as Chinese players are unhappy with the game's promotion.

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, has explained the reasoning in a Twitter thread, noting that the game has been received positively but that 72 percent of Chinese language reviews are negative.

That's due to the way this new game in the series, released today, has been promoted in China.

The Total War series is incredibly popular in China despite not receiving an official release there. Total War: Three Kingdoms is the fastest selling game in the series thanks in part to Chinese players purchasing the international version.

And with one of the factions of Total War: Warhammer 3 being based on China, anticipation has been high, with strong pre-orders of the international version on Steam by Chinese players.

However, players are upset with how developer Core Assembly and Chinese game live streaming site DouYu handled promotion.

Previously, influencer promotion was targeted to core fans and certain parts of the game were locked out to avoid spoilers. But with Total War: Warhammer 3 a wider array of influencers were used, many of whom were disinterested in the game and spoiled elements of the plot.

Core fans are upset that these influencers received copies of the game in advance and spoiled it, when they themselves had to wait until release.

Creative Assembly has ensured the game appeals to the Chinese market, which has led to high pre-orders. Yet by scuffling promotion in the eyes of core players, the game's launch has been scuppered. It certainly proves the impact the Chinese market can have on Steam reviews.

As Ahmad says in his thread, Creative Assembly has acknowledged the issue. Eurogamer contacted publisher Sega, who declined to comment.

We described the game as "a thrilling, exhausting mosh pit of strategy" in our Total War: Warhammer 3 review.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Total War: Warhammer 3

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Two Point Campus launches in May, and via Xbox Game Pass on day one

Freshers unite.

18

Here's our first look at Dune: Spice Wars gameplay

Spicy.

16

Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis plays a Space Marine in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Precious few.

13

Crusader Kings 3 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S in March

Earn your crowning achievements.

11

Same-sex marriage coming to Crusader Kings 3

Alongside Royal Court DLC.

8

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Beast Breaker review: smart, heart-warming strategy reminiscent of Peggle

A mouseketeer's adventure.

12

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

15

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

224

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store